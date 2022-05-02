Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $19,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Markel by 3.1% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Markel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Markel by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in Markel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Markel by 0.6% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Markel stock opened at $1,353.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,397.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,306.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,155.00 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $19.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $16.60 by $3.07. Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 72.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total transaction of $2,229,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total transaction of $82,314.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,920 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,506.67.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

