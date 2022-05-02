Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $21.11 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $21,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $198.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.88. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $175.46 and a twelve month high of $223.14.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $1.5714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DEO. Barclays lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($61.18) to GBX 4,700 ($59.90) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($39.51) to GBX 3,200 ($40.79) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.35) to GBX 4,700 ($59.90) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($54.17) to GBX 4,500 ($57.35) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,923.17.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

