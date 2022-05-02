Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 18,677 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 518,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 2.84% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $20,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFM. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 323.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

PFM stock opened at $36.76 on Monday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average is $38.33.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

