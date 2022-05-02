Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,141 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 5.52% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $16,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EDIV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 42.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock opened at $28.12 on Monday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $32.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.74.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.