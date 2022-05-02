Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,979,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,820 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $19,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,248,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,831,000 after buying an additional 234,143 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 26,962 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,427,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after purchasing an additional 149,115 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 809,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth $6,321,000.

BDJ opened at $9.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

