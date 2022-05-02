Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 9,014 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,180,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,014 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $21,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 22,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 388,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 213,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RQI opened at $15.33 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

