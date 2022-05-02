Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Sells $229,014.45 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $229,014.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,912.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 21st, Christopher Gibson sold 37,155 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $234,448.05.
- On Monday, April 18th, Christopher Gibson sold 35,836 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $245,118.24.
- On Thursday, April 14th, Christopher Gibson sold 34,517 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $260,948.52.
- On Thursday, April 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 36,718 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $240,135.72.
- On Tuesday, April 5th, Christopher Gibson sold 34,472 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $256,126.96.
- On Monday, March 14th, Christopher Gibson sold 230,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $1,444,400.00.
- On Friday, March 11th, Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $695,000.00.
- On Monday, March 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 300,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $2,190,000.00.
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00.
RXRX stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 750,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,437. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -2.87. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,846,000 after buying an additional 4,995,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,656,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after buying an additional 3,012,233 shares during the period. MV Management XI L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,779,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $23,935,000. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $23,792,000. 55.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RXRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.14.
About Recursion Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.
