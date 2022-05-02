Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Sells $229,014.45 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $229,014.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,912.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, April 21st, Christopher Gibson sold 37,155 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $234,448.05.

On Monday, April 18th, Christopher Gibson sold 35,836 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $245,118.24.

On Thursday, April 14th, Christopher Gibson sold 34,517 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $260,948.52.

On Thursday, April 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 36,718 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $240,135.72.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Christopher Gibson sold 34,472 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $256,126.96.

On Monday, March 14th, Christopher Gibson sold 230,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $1,444,400.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $695,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 300,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $2,190,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00.

RXRX stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 750,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,437. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -2.87. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,832.18% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,846,000 after buying an additional 4,995,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,656,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after buying an additional 3,012,233 shares during the period. MV Management XI L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,779,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $23,935,000. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $23,792,000. 55.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RXRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.14.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.