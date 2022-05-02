Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.01

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 40 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stephens downgraded Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $63,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $61,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,355. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Redfin by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

