Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

RWT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $9.66. 1,682,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,508. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,251,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,694,000 after buying an additional 531,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,552,000 after buying an additional 30,327 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,542,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,346,000 after purchasing an additional 796,821 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,263,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 25,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after purchasing an additional 191,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

