Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.15. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 2,207.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, analysts expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RYTM stock opened at $6.26 on Monday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $23.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.50.

RYTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 855.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

