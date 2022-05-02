Rocky Brands (RCKY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $169.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.11 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rocky Brands to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $38.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.68. Rocky Brands has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $69.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCKY. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rocky Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.