SAFE DEAL Market Cap Reaches $2.33 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for $1.58 or 0.00004103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $38,685.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.17 or 0.00218804 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002030 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 258% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00038841 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.30 or 0.00432308 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,090.46 or 1.84801222 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,005,366 coins and its circulating supply is 1,475,541 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.