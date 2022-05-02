Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total transaction of $413,678.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,202,630,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 27th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.69, for a total transaction of $401,787.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $399,809.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total transaction of $432,101.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Marc Benioff sold 9,419 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.94, for a total transaction of $1,770,206.86.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $447,074.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total transaction of $448,316.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.43, for a total transaction of $456,389.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $461,564.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total transaction of $502,872.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.58, for a total transaction of $486,634.00.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,066,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,376,453. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.65. The company has a market capitalization of $175.79 billion, a PE ratio of 116.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in Salesforce by 7.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 151,692 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 66.7% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in Salesforce by 1.8% during the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 5,198 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 12.9% during the first quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 27.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.50.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

