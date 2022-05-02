Semux Trading Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (SEM)

Semux (SEM) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Semux has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Semux has a market cap of $9,780.85 and $1.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.38 or 0.00221949 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006468 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005440 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004568 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002545 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

