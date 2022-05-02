Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Short Interest Update

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 512,800 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the March 31st total of 362,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CFO Javier Rampolla sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $84,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicolas Soro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,056 shares of company stock worth $1,151,818. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRTS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $6,066,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $1,413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 634.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 139,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $551,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRTS. TheStreet upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $7.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $117.60 million, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.30.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 million. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 15.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

