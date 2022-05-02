Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 7,108 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management boosted its stake in Realty Income by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Realty Income by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $69.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.50. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

