Short Interest in Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Decreases By 34.7%

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 578,500 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the March 31st total of 885,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 304.5 days.

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $4.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

CHRRF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.85 to C$4.30 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.