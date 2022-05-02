Short Interest in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Drops By 39.0%

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 582,900 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the March 31st total of 955,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 472,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.78.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

NYSE:CLH traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.02. The stock had a trading volume of 779,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $87.11 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.65.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $738,556.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,157 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,797,000 after purchasing an additional 82,974 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.