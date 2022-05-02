Short Interest in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Drops By 39.0%

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 582,900 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the March 31st total of 955,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 472,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.78.
NYSE:CLH traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.02. The stock had a trading volume of 779,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $87.11 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.65.
In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $738,556.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,157 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,797,000 after purchasing an additional 82,974 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
