Short Interest in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Declines By 35.5%

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the March 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NYSE:ENPC remained flat at $$9.90 on Monday. 6,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,540. Executive Network Partnering has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 67,920.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.
Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
