Short Interest in Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP) Declines By 48.8%

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the March 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.90. 3,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,437. Fat Projects Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86.

Get Fat Projects Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,282,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fat Projects Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,442,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fat Projects Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,114,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,645,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,660,000. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target business operating in the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.