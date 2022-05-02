Short Interest in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) Declines By 43.0%

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the March 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE FVT remained flat at $$9.84 during trading on Monday. 42,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,381. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth about $731,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 4.5% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 85,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 85.5% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 161,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

