Short Interest in Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUNW) Decreases By 40.0%

Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUNW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of FOUNW stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 849 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,437. Founder SPAC has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.25.
About Founder SPAC (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Founder SPAC (FOUNW)
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Founder SPAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Founder SPAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.