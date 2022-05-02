Short Interest in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) Decreases By 40.0%

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ GIIXU traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,886. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12. Gores Holdings VIII has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $10.52.

Get Gores Holdings VIII alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benefit Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 14.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the third quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the fourth quarter valued at $1,785,000.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.