Short Interest in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Rises By 58.9%

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the March 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock opened at $18.20 on Monday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.90 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Portfolio Manager Michael Denlinger acquired 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $77,137.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,688 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $24,828,000 after purchasing an additional 39,857 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 46,877 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 23,702 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 111,102 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 21,882 shares during the period.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

