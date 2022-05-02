Short Interest in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Rises By 58.4%

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a growth of 58.4% from the March 31st total of 21,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Manning & Napier by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 255.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Manning & Napier by 243.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Manning & Napier by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Manning & Napier in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 49.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Manning & Napier stock opened at $12.77 on Monday. Manning & Napier has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12.

Manning & Napier ( NYSE:MN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $37.82 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Manning & Napier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Manning & Napier in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Manning & Napier (Get Rating)

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

