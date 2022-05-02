Short Interest in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Declines By 35.9%

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,800 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the March 31st total of 219,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
PFL stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 79,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,387. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $13.30.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.0814 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (Get Rating)
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL)
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.