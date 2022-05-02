Short Interest in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Declines By 35.9%

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,800 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the March 31st total of 219,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

PFL stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 79,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,387. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $13.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.0814 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 241,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 20,153 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 122,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 587,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the period.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

