Short Interest in Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Declines By 40.1%

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,400 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the March 31st total of 298,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 322,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NEW stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.28. 65,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,954. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.82. Puxin has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $11.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.64.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Puxin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Puxin by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 185,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Puxin by 374.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 216,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Puxin by 42.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,176,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 352,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Puxin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; after-school tutoring services in group class settings and through personalized sessions; personalized K-12 tutoring courses to adapt to each student's learning pace, pattern, and approach; and extracurricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, and science.

