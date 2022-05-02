Short Interest in Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Declines By 40.1%

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,400 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the March 31st total of 298,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 322,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NEW stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.28. 65,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,954. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.82. Puxin has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $11.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.64.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Puxin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Puxin Company Profile (Get Rating)
Puxin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; after-school tutoring services in group class settings and through personalized sessions; personalized K-12 tutoring courses to adapt to each student's learning pace, pattern, and approach; and extracurricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, and science.
