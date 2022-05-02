Short Interest in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Decreases By 45.9%

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 877,100 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the March 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of RFL stock remained flat at $$2.15 on Monday. 81,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,004. Rafael has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $66.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.01.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 54.97% and a negative net margin of 3,579.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rafael during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rafael during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Rafael by 1,829.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rafael during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rafael during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Rafael Holdings, Inc holds interests in clinical and early stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

