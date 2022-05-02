Short Interest in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Drops By 35.9%

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,800 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the March 31st total of 196,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIRX. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tian Ruixiang in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tian Ruixiang in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tian Ruixiang by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 27,152 shares during the period. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tian Ruixiang alerts:

TIRX stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. Tian Ruixiang has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $16.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.06.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tian Ruixiang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tian Ruixiang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.