Showcase Market Capitalization Reaches $30,360.10 (SHO)

Showcase (SHO) traded 25% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last week, Showcase has traded down 29.4% against the dollar. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a market capitalization of $30,360.10 and $42.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.65 or 0.00220046 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002030 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 240.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00038933 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.85 or 0.00399932 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,068.97 or 1.82142356 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

