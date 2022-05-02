Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.75 Million

Brokerages forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMGGet Rating) will announce $34.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.17 million and the highest is $36.34 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted sales of $31.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year sales of $141.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.03 million to $146.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $155.41 million, with estimates ranging from $145.34 million to $165.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

SAMG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 569,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 122,754 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 216,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 37,543 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 156,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.42. 43,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,537. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $22.68. The company has a market cap of $309.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

