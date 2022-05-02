SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNCAF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNCAF traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.74. The company had a trading volume of 744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $30.09.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

