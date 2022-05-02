Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Down 43.3% in April

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 719,800 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the March 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONM. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Sonim Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 41,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Sonim Technologies stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. Sonim Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, Sonim XP3, and Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

