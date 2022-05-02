Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Short Interest Update

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 954,000 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the March 31st total of 641,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

NASDAQ STRR opened at $0.94 on Monday. Star Equity has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $4.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 29.99% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Star Equity will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Equity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

