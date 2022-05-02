SuRo Capital (SSSS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 9,998.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter.

SSSS opened at $8.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $254.20 million, a PE ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.82. SuRo Capital has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. SuRo Capital’s payout ratio is 131.66%.

SSSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on SuRo Capital from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut SuRo Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SuRo Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

