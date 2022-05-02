TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Stock Position Lessened by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 473,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in TC Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 289,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in TC Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 10,822,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $521,927,000 after acquiring an additional 802,026 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James cut shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

NYSE TRP opened at $52.90 on Monday. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.96. The firm has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 109.51%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

