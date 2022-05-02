Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Short Interest Down 35.5% in April

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the March 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

TVE stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $22.51. 10,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,146. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%.

