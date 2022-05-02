Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,148 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Teradyne worth $76,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Teradyne by 721.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 4,223.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,371,000 after acquiring an additional 101,754 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 97.3% in the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 310,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after acquiring an additional 153,361 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Teradyne by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 737,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.61.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $105.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.34. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.51 and a 52-week high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teradyne (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.