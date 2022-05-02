Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.50. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Argus cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Shares of NYSE TEVA traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.53. The company had a trading volume of 14,257,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,654,720. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

In related news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $55,356.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 132,350,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474,099 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 19,564,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,560 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 7,366,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,985 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,273,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,292 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,284,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,519 shares during the period. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.