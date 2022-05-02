The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Short Interest Down 33.4% in April

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the March 31st total of 106,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $18,871,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the first quarter valued at $535,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 62,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 36,051 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 59,050 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 26,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,218,607 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,159,000 after buying an additional 18,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEE traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 16,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,947. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $31.46.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

