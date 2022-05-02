The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

BATRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 11,000 shares of company stock worth $302,800 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 1st quarter worth about $643,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 978.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,844,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BATRK stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $24.84. 124,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,980. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -41.40 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.16.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.