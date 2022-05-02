The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,615 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,488,003 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $112,969,000 after purchasing an additional 50,405 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 91,585 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,953,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 74,115 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,454 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in TJX Companies by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 30,613 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX stock opened at $61.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.65. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.30.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.