The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stake Boosted by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 674.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,421,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,169,000 after buying an additional 4,721,153 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $97,830,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 32.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,615 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Williams Companies by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,161,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,329 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Williams Companies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,599 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,878,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,392,483. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.27. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $36.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average is $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.10%.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,462,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on Williams Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.36.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

