Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Travelzoo posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.15. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 1,142.83% and a net margin of 7.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on TZOO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ascendiant Capital Markets downgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelzoo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of TZOO stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $7.50. 147,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.42 million, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.72. Travelzoo has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $18.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91.

In other Travelzoo news, Director Ralph Bartel sold 81,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $445,859.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $90,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 542,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,773.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,645 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Travelzoo by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 80,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 25,881 shares during the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,496,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 87,521 shares during the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

