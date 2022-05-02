Treat DAO (TREAT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $45,484.00

Treat DAO (TREAT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Treat DAO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.56 or 0.00219459 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002030 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 271.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00038857 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.12 or 0.00436314 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73,376.28 or 1.90432096 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

