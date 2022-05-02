Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Short Interest Up 66.6% in April

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 548,900 shares, a growth of 66.6% from the March 31st total of 329,400 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other Trevi Therapeutics news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker bought 3,580,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $6,802,999.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,421,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,800,713.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 415.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 271,900 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRVI stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Trevi Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $83.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.59.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRVI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Aegis began coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase IIb/III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

