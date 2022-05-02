Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $48.22

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.22 and last traded at $48.35, with a volume of 531693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.