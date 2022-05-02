Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Shares of TWIN opened at $13.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Twin Disc has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWIN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 35.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Twin Disc by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 21,312 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Twin Disc by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twin Disc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twin Disc in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

