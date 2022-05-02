Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Shares of TWIN stock opened at $13.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Twin Disc has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $18.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 21,312 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TWIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twin Disc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Twin Disc in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

