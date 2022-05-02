Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Position Increased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,299 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,077,139,000 after buying an additional 9,449,743 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $635,212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,891,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $666,080,000 after purchasing an additional 836,350 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,828,632 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $412,114,000 after purchasing an additional 174,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,404,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 191,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.15.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $1.09 on Monday, hitting $30.39. 44,466,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,944,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $56.13. The stock has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average of $37.92.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

